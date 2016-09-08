BRIEF-PDC Energy announces public offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Pdc Energy Inc
* PDC Energy announces public offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
* Intends to offer for sale 6.5 million shares of its common stock , $100 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021
* Notes are expected to mature on September 15, 2021
* Intends to use net proceeds from offerings to fund a portion of cash consideration payable in acquisition
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system