BRIEF-WestRock to transfer $2.5 bln in U.S. Pension obligations to Prudential

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 WestRock Co
* Says to transfer $2.5 billion in U.S. pension obligations to Prudential
* Does not expect any unfavorable impact to its fiscal 2017 pension income as a result of this transaction.
* Settlement will reduce WestRock's overall U.S. Pension obligations by about 40 percent
* Will not make any cash contributions into plan to affect transaction and does not expect to make any future cash contributions
* Deal to occur through purchase of group annuity contract using plan assets that will transfer payment responsibility for retirement benefits
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system