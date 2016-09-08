版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Standard General reports 3.4 pct stake in Media General Inc

Sept 8 Standard General L.P.

* Reports 3.4 pct stake in Media General Inc as of September 6, 2016 - SEC filing

* Had previously reported stake of 5.9 percent in Media General Inc as of March 4, 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2c2PQP8)

