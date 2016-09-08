BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion to issue SEC registered non-viability contingent capital subordinated notes

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Toronto-Dominion Bank
* Co to issue SEC registered non-viability contingent capital subordinated notes
* U.S. Offering of US$1.5 billion of 3.625 percent non-viability contingent capital subordinated notes due 2031
* Says notes are expected to be issued on September 15, 2016 and will bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.625 percent per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)