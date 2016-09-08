BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion to issue SEC registered non-viability contingent capital subordinated notes

Sept 8 Toronto-Dominion Bank

* Co to issue SEC registered non-viability contingent capital subordinated notes

* U.S. Offering of US$1.5 billion of 3.625 percent non-viability contingent capital subordinated notes due 2031

* Says notes are expected to be issued on September 15, 2016 and will bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.625 percent per annum