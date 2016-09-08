版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-INTL FCStone says subsidiary to acquire London-based EMEA oils business of ICAP

Sept 8 Intl Fcstone Inc

* Says its subsidiary, INTL FCStone Ltd, has reached an agreement to acquire the London-based EMEA oils business of ICAP Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐