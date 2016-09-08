版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 01:35 BJT

BRIEF-Superior Plus to suspend active operation of dividend reinvestment plan until further notice

Sept 8 Superior Plus Corp

* Will suspend active operation of dividend reinvestment plan,optional share purchase program after payment of Aug dividend, until further notice

* Participating in DRIP will begin receiving cash dividends on October 14, 2016 payment date. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

