公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五

BRIEF-Sharp plans to resume sales as early as next year of residential solar panels in the U.S. - Nikkei

Sept 8 (Reuters) -

* Sharp plans to resume sales as early as next year of residential solar panels in the U.S. - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2cIZh6e)

