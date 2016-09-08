版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 01:30 BJT

BRIEF-Orix, Itochu may bid on right to run Kobe Airport - Nikkei

Sept 8 (Reuters) -

* Orix, Itochu may bid on right to run Kobe Airport - Nikkei

* City of Kobe plans to hold auctions in 2017 to sell the airport concession - Nikkei

* City will likely request that management of airport be coordinated with that of nearby Kansai Airport and Osaka International Airport - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2cIZiam)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐