BRIEF-Weis Market's unit enters into credit agreement for aggregate principal amount of $100 mln

Sept 8 Weis Markets Inc:

* On september 1 co., Dutch Valley Food Co LLC, Weis Transportation, LLC and WMK Financing, incentered into a revolving credit agreement

* Credit agreement provides for aggregate principal amount not to exceed $100 million with additional discretionary availability of $50 million

* Credit agreement is scheduled to mature, and the commitments thereunder will terminate, on september 1, 2019