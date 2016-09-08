版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五

BRIEF-Weis Market's unit enters into credit agreement for aggregate principal amount of $100 mln

Sept 8 Weis Markets Inc:

* On september 1 co., Dutch Valley Food Co LLC, Weis Transportation, LLC and WMK Financing, incentered into a revolving credit agreement

* Credit agreement provides for aggregate principal amount not to exceed $100 million with additional discretionary availability of $50 million

* Credit agreement is scheduled to mature, and the commitments thereunder will terminate, on september 1, 2019 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2cd8NsN) Further company coverage:

