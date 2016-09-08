BRIEF-United Community Financial to acquire Ohio Legacy Corp

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 United Community Financial Corp
* United Community Financial Corp to expand Akron and Canton Ohio presence with agreement to acquire Ohio Legacy Corp
* Transaction is valued at approximately $18.00 per Ohio Legacy common share or approximately $40.3 million
* Says excluding certain one-time charges, transaction is anticipated to be accretive to EPS by about 15 percent in 2017
* United Community Financial Corp says tangible book value per common share expected to be diluted by less than 6 percent at closing
* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Anticipated that United Community and Home Savings will add Ohio Legacy's current chairman, Louis Altman, to their board
* United Community Financial Corp says holders of Ohio Legacy common stock will elect to receive either 2.736 shares of United Community common stock
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system