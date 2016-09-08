版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-Kimball international, Announces completion of sale of Idaho building

Sept 8 Kimball International Inc

* Announces completion of sale of Idaho building and plans to repurchase stock

* Proceeds from sale were about $10 million

* Proceeds will be used towards funding up to $25 million in share repurchases over approximately next 12 moonths to 14 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐