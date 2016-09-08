版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-iCAD appoints Scott Areglado as interim CFO

Sept 8 iCAD Inc

* Says appointed R Scott Areglado to serve as interim chief financial officer, interim treasurer and interim secretary - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐