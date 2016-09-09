BRIEF-Aston Hill, Front Street Capital to combine

Sept 9 Aston Hill Financial Inc
* Aston hill and front street capital to combine creating
leading independent asset manager
* Following completion of transaction, company's interim ceo
james werry will step down
* Front street partners to own 46% and aston hill
shareholders to own 41% of combined company
* Following completion of transaction aston hill will be led
by a new chief executive officer, joe canavan
* Under terms of transaction, current front street partners
will receive 120 million aston hill common shares
* Says combined company to have approximately $3.1 billion
in aum as of august 31, 2016
* In conjunction with transaction, company will consider
undertaking a private placement of common shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: