BRIEF-CAI announces impact of Hanjin bankruptcy

Sept 9 CAI International Inc :
* CAI International Inc announces impact of Hanjin
bankruptcy
* CAI has approximately 15,000 containers on lease to Hanjin
representing $40 million of equipment exposure based on net book
value
* "Believe our equipment only accounts for approximately 2%
of Hanjin's leased container fleet"
* "Believe that most of our containers will be recovered"
* Believes its exposure to Hanjin bankruptcy will be limited
to $2.6 million of accounts receivable related to income
recognized prior to Q3 of 2016
* At this point, unable to definitively estimate total
impact of Hanjin's bankruptcy filing on financial results
* Believe co's exposure will be limited to $2.6 million of
accounts receivable related to income recognized prior to Q3
* Expect co's insurance policy limits will be more than
adequate to cover any potential losses in excess of $2 million
deductible
* Losses related to deductible will be for expenses incurred
over period of recovery and not expected to be immediate expense
