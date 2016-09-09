BRIEF-United Airlines says August 2016 consolidated traffic increased 0.6 percent

Sept 9 United Airlines
* August 2016 consolidated traffic increased 0.6 percent and
consolidated capacity increased 1.9 percent versus august 2015
* United Airlines says august 2016 consolidated load factor
decreased 1.1 points compared to august 2015
* Continues to expect q3 2016 consolidated passenger unit
revenue per available seat mile to decline 5.5 to 7.5 percent
compared to q3 of 2015.
* For 2016, company now expects casm excluding fuel, profit
sharing and third-party business expenses to increase 2.5 to 3.5
percent
* Expects it will be within original q3 guidance for casm
excluding fuel, profit sharing and third-party business expenses
