Sept 12 Looser Holding AG

* Condecta AG, which belongs to Looser Holding AG, acquires 100 percent of the shares in WMS WC-Mietservice GmbH and strengthens its market position and geographic presence in mobile WC facilities

* WMS WC-Mietservice GmbH has achieved sales of around 3.3 million Swiss francs ($3.38 million) in recent years