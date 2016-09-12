BRIEF-Telenor offers to sell a quarter of Vimpelcom stake

Sept 12 Telenor
* Commences sale of a portion of its stake in Vimpelcom Ltd.
* Has commenced a public offering in united states of
142,500,000 of its vimpelcom ltd. American depository shares
* Currently owns approximately 580 million ADSs, or 33 per
cent of vimpelcom's total outstanding common shares
* Transaction announced today represents 24.5 per cent of
ADSs that telenor owns (8.1 per cent of vimpelcom's total
outstanding common shares)
* Intends to grant underwriters an option to purchase up to
21,375,000 additional adss at public offering price
* Telenor may also launch a 3-year bond exchangeable into
vimpelcom adss in an aggregate principal amount of up to usd
1,000,000,000, with an exchange premium which could be up to 35
per cent
* Exchangeable bond will be launched outside united states
to non-us persons, pursuant to regulations under u.s. Securities
act
* Will not comment beyond today's announcement at this point
in time. Pricing of offering will be announced following
completion of bookbuilding process
* Morgan stanley and j.p. Morgan will act as joint global
coordinators and joint lead bookrunners, and citigroup and
credit suisse will act as joint bookrunners
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)