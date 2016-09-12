BRIEF-Aptose submits formal response to clinical hold for APTO-253

Sept 12 Aptose Biosciences Inc
* During a phase 1b clinical trial with APTO-253, a clinical
site experienced stoppage of infusion pump during an iv infusion
* Submitted formal response to U.S. FDA regarding previously
announced clinical hold of aptose's phase 1b clinical trial of
APTO-253
* Says stoppage of infusion pump during an iv infusion
caused by back pressure as a result of clogging of in-line
filter
* During a phase 1b clinical trial with APTO-253, a clinical
site experienced stoppage of infusion pump during an iv infusion
* Says co provided responses to all of questions cited in
clinical hold letter issued by FDA
* Based issue with molecule
* Says now working with a drug product that does not cause
filter clogging or pump stoppage
* Now working with drug product that does not cause filter
clogging or pump stoppage during mock infusion studies
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: