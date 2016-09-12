BRIEF-Whirlpool corp says "WTO decision addressed technical aspects of how united states calculates anti-subsidy and antidumping duties in trade cases"

Sept 12 Whirlpool Corp
* Whirlpool corp says "WTO decision addressed technical
aspects of how United States calculates anti subsidy and
antidumping duties in trade cases"
* "following this decision, all U.S. trade measures
currently in place against washers imported by Samsung and LG
remain in full effect"
* Current trade case, filed in 2015 against washers produced
by Samsung and LG in China, does not allege subsidies or require
use of challenged methodology
* If U.S. decides to make technical modifications to
original determinations covering washers from Korea, expect this
would not happen until 2018
