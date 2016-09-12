BRIEF-Raven industries files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

Sept 12 Raven Industries Inc :
* Files for non-timely 10-q - sec filing
* Identified two deficiencies in design and one deficiency
in operating effectiveness of internal controls over financial
reporting
* Deficiencies existed as of October 31, 2015, January 31,
2016 and April 30, 2016 - sec filing
* Deficiency in operating effectiveness relates to
development, review of estimates used in cash flow forecasts
related to fy2016 goodwill impairment assessment for vista
research inc
* Design deficiencies relate to verification and monitoring
of the company's inventory cycle counting process
* Design deficiencies also relate to management's testing
over reliability of system-generated information used in
financial reporting
* At the end of fiscal year 2016, remaining goodwill amount
related to vista was $4.1 million
* Is continuing to evaluate the severity of the operating
effectiveness deficiency which could also result in a material
weakness
* Deficiency in operating effectiveness relates to estimates
used in cash flow forecasts for vista research, inc
* Will file amendment to form 10-k for fiscal year ended jan
31, 2016, form 10-q for the quarters ended April 30, 2016,
October 31, 2015
Source text (bit.ly/2cRO9nZ)
