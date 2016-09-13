版本:
BRIEF-Moody's says EMEA gaming sector outlook stable into 2017 on low-but-steady earnings growth

Sept 13 Moody's on EMEA gaming:

* Increasing online and modest organic revenue growth will support low-but-steady earnings growth in Europe's gaming industry through 2017

* Outlook on the sector will be stable for the next 12-18 months

* Projects annual ebitda growth below 2 pct for next 12 to 18 months

* Expects market consolidation will continue as players seek scale and diversification to offset increasing compliance costs

* Exposure to argentina will likely pressure revenues and profits at Cirsa Gaming, Codere S.A. And Intralot S.A. Source text for Eikon:

