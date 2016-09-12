BRIEF-Freeport-Mcmoran to sell its deepwater gulf of mexico assets to Anadarko for $2 bln

Sept 12 Freeport-McMoRan Inc :
* Freeport-Mcmoran announces agreement to sell its deepwater
Gulf Of Mexico properties
* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - deal for total cash consideration
of $2.0 billion and up to $150 million in contingent payments
* FCX does not expect to record a material gain or loss on
transaction
* Anadarko will assume future abandonment obligations
associated with properties which had book value of about $0.5
billion at June 30, 2016
* preferred shareholders in FM o&g's consolidated unit,
plains offshore operations,entitled to receive $582 million in
connection with deal
* Says remaining net proceeds will be used for debt
repayment
* McMoRan - starting consent solicitation for approval from
holders of five series of FM O&G notes to align covenants to
existing notes previously issued
* McMoRan - prior to completing deepwater gom deal, plan to
merge FM O&G into FCX, or amend FM O&G notes to conform
indentures to senior notes
