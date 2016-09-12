BRIEF-Equity lifestyle Properties reaffirms previous guidance for net income per share for 3 months ending Sept 30 to be between $0.46-$0.52

Sept 12 Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc :

* Reaffirms previously issued guidance for net income per share for 3 months ending sept 30 to be between $0.46 and $0.52

* Reaffirms previously issued guidance for ffo per share for three months ending sept. 30, and year ending dec. 31, 2016

* Reaffirms previously issued guidance for net income per share for year ending dec 31, 2016 to be between $1.91 and $2.01

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $3.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2crbbQa) Further company coverage: