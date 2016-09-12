BRIEF-Aetna expects to reaffirm FY 2016 net income per share projection of $6.28 to $6.48

Sept 12 Aetna Inc :
* Expect to reaffirm our full-year 2016 net income per share
projection of $6.28 to $6.48
* Expect to reaffirm full-year 2016 operating earnings per
share projection of $7.90 to $8.10
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $8.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Will experience net realized capital gains or net realized
capital losses during portion of 2016 following June 30, 2016
* Cannot project amount of such future gains or losses
during portion of 2016 following June 30, 2016
* Aetna has assumed no net realized capital gains or losses
after June 30, 2016 for purposes of projecting net income and
net income per share
Source text (bit.ly/2cg9k2Y)
Further company coverage: