版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 08:54 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific Exploration provides an update on its restructuring transaction and anticipated implementation date

Sept 12 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp :

* Pacific provides an update on its restructuring transaction and anticipated implementation date

* Expects to implement plan, close creditor/catalyst restructuring transaction during week of October 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐