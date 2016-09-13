版本:
BRIEF-Rubicon announces Malaysia facility closure

Sept 13 Rubicon Technology Inc :

* Rubicon announces Malaysia facility closure

* Says plans to cease all production activities and shut down its Penang, Malaysia facility

* Production activities at Penang facility are expected to cease by November 30, shutdown of facility to be completed by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

