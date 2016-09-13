版本:
BRIEF-Axalta Coating's dutch subsidary commences 450 mln euro notes offering

Sept 13 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd :

* Says its subsidiary, Axalta Coating Systems Dutch Holding intends to offer 450.0 million Euro in total of unsecured notes

* Expects to use net proceeds of offering to redeem 250.0 million Euro aggregate amount of 5.750 percent senior secured notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

