BRIEF-Smart & Final stores approve repurchase program of $25 mln of shares

Sept 13 Smart & Final Stores Inc :

* On Sept 9, 2016, board approved a share repurchase program to repurchase aggregate of $25.0 million of shares of stock Source text bit.ly/2cJAWsM Further company coverage:

