BRIEF-Optum and Quest Diagnostics partner to help make health system work better

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Quest Diagnostics Inc :
* Optum and Quest Diagnostics partner to help make the health system work better for patients, physicians, health plans and employers
* Co to pursue broader opportunities to increase use of insights from lab and related services to improve health care quality
* Will become Optum's primary partner for member biometric screening services that optum provides to employers and health plans
* Says its revenue services operations will become part of Optum360
* Operations, including approximately 2,400 quest employees, will move to Optum360 and continue to support quest customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
