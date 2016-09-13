BRIEF-Optum and Quest Diagnostics partner to help make health system work better

Sept 13 Quest Diagnostics Inc :

* Optum and Quest Diagnostics partner to help make the health system work better for patients, physicians, health plans and employers

* Co to pursue broader opportunities to increase use of insights from lab and related services to improve health care quality

* Will become Optum's primary partner for member biometric screening services that optum provides to employers and health plans

* Says its revenue services operations will become part of Optum360

* Operations, including approximately 2,400 quest employees, will move to Optum360 and continue to support quest customers