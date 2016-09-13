BRIEF-Renesas will be obligated to pay Intersil a termination fee in cash, upon termination of merger

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Intersil Corp
* Renesas will be obligated to pay Intersil a termination fee equal to $96.5 million in cash, upon termination of merger - SEC filing
* Intersil will be obligated to pay to renesas a termination fee equal to $96.5 million in cash, if merger is terminated by Intersil - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2ckCiJZ] Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
