BRIEF-Renesas will be obligated to pay Intersil a termination fee in cash, upon termination of merger

* Renesas will be obligated to pay Intersil a termination fee equal to $96.5 million in cash, upon termination of merger - SEC filing

* Intersil will be obligated to pay to renesas a termination fee equal to $96.5 million in cash, if merger is terminated by Intersil - SEC filing