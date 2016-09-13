版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二

BRIEF-Renesas will be obligated to pay Intersil a termination fee in cash, upon termination of merger

Sept 13 Intersil Corp

* Renesas will be obligated to pay Intersil a termination fee equal to $96.5 million in cash, upon termination of merger - SEC filing

* Intersil will be obligated to pay to renesas a termination fee equal to $96.5 million in cash, if merger is terminated by Intersil - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2ckCiJZ] Further company coverage:

