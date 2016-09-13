BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp entered into agreement of sale and purchase with Oak Street Real Estate Capital

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 First Midwest Bancorp Inc
* On September 12, first midwest bank entered into agreement of sale and purchase with oak street real estate capital
* Sale-Leaseback transaction will result in an initial pre-tax gain of approximately $90 million - SEC filing
* Will not close any branches or exit any markets as part of sale-leaseback transaction
* Deal provides for sale to oak street of 55 properties owned and operated by bank as branches for aggregate cash purchase price of about $150 million Source text: [bit.ly/2c5Pz88] Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
