BRIEF-Regenxbio publishes data from ongoing preclinical studies of NAV gene therapy in Neurodegenerative diseases

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Regenxbio Inc
* Regenxbio publishes data from ongoing preclinical studies of NAV gene therapy in neurodegenerative diseases
* Preclinical study of RGX-111 for treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis Type I demonstrates disease correction
* Says expects to submit an IND to FDA for a Phase I/II clinical trial of RGX-121 in first half of 2017
* Data expected to help establish minimum effective dose for regenxbio's planned first-in-human studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.