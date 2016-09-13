版本:
BRIEF-Wells Fargo says will eliminate product sales goals for retail bankers

Sept 13 Wells Fargo & Co :

* Wells Fargo to eliminate product sales goals for retail bankers

* It will eliminate all product sales goals in retail banking, effective January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

