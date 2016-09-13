版本:
BRIEF-Lithia Motors acquires assets of Carbone Auto Group

Sept 13 Lithia Motors Inc :

* Acquired assets of Carbone Auto Group, a nine store platform based in New York and Vermont

* Carbone is estimated to provide approximately $0.20 to $0.25 in earnings per share in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

