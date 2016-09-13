版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二

BRIEF-Tiffany agreed to provide new CFO with a base salary of $850,000

Sept 13 Tiffany & Co

* Agreed to provide new CFO Erceg with a base salary of $850,000 and one-time payment of up to $1.5 million and equity and cash incentive awards Source text: [bit.ly/2cFQyyC] Further company coverage:

