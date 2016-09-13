BRIEF-PetroQuest energy announces amendment to support agreements

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 PetroQuest Energy Inc
* PetroQuest energy announces amendment to support agreements and waiver of minimum condition allowing existing tenders to be sufficient to consummate exchange offers
* Waiving condition to exchange offers and consent solicitation requiring valid tender of at least 90% of total combined outstanding aggregate principal amount
* Waiving the condition to exchange offers and consent solicitation requiring valid tender of at least 90% of 2017 notes and 2021 notes
* Entered into an amendment to its previously announced commitment letter for a $50 million four-year multi-draw term loan facility
* Amendment to reduce minimum required percentage of old notes exchanged in exchange offers, consent solicitation from 87% to 85.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
