BRIEF-Iao Kun Group Holding Co says closure of VIP gaming rooms at Galaxy Macau and Starworld

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :
* Announces closure of VIP gaming rooms at Galaxy Macau and Starworld
* Closure of both facilities will generate total annual savings of approximately US$4.0 million
* Strategic review of IKGH's operations in Macau remains ongoing
* Anticipates taking additional action to reduce its operating expenses and preserve its capital position in due course
* Terminated its agreements with Sang Heng and Sang Lung Gaming Promotion Ltd. Relating to facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.