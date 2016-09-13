版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 20:31 BJT

BRIEF-Iao Kun Group Holding Co says closure of VIP gaming rooms at Galaxy Macau and Starworld

Sept 13 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :

* Announces closure of VIP gaming rooms at Galaxy Macau and Starworld

* Closure of both facilities will generate total annual savings of approximately US$4.0 million

* Strategic review of IKGH's operations in Macau remains ongoing

* Anticipates taking additional action to reduce its operating expenses and preserve its capital position in due course

* Terminated its agreements with Sang Heng and Sang Lung Gaming Promotion Ltd. Relating to facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐