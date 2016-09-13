版本:
BRIEF-NV5 Global Inc says it has acquired Weir Environmental, L.L.C.

Sept 13 NV5 Global Inc :

* NV5 Global Inc says it has acquired Weir Environmental, L.L.C.

* Says acquisition was made almost entirely in cash and is expected to be immediately accretive to NV5's earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

