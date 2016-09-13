版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-Delmar Pharmaceuticals says files for stock shelf of up to $25.8 mln

Sept 13 Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says files for stock shelf of up to $25.8 million - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2cJzw1c] Further company coverage:

