BRIEF-Delmar Pharmaceuticals says files for stock shelf of up to $100 mln

Sept 13 Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says files for stock shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2cBSx9R] Further company coverage:

