版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 18:44 BJT

BRIEF-Invitae Corp entered into a provider agreement for laboratory services with California affiliate of a major U.S. Payer

Sept 13 Invitae Corp

* Entered into a provider agreement effective November 1, 2016 for laboratory services with California affiliate of a major U.S. payer

* Invitae says expects to enter into agreements with other regional affiliates of the payer as well -SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2csC3w1] Further company coverage:

