BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp identifies 44 additional branch locations

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Fifth Third Bancorp :
* Identified 44 additional branch locations, 5 parcels of undeveloped land that it plans to consolidate or sell - SEC filing
* May incur contract termination cash expenditures due to real estate leases on some branches in range of $4 million to $6 million during Q1
* Will perform an assessment of recoverability of the long-lived assets
* Estimates non-cash impairment charge associated with assessments, to be recognized in Q3, to be in range of $25 million to $30 million Source text: (bit.ly/2csCp5D) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.