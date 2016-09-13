BRIEF-FXCM to move to NASDAQ

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Fxcm Inc Says Shares Will Begin Trading As A Nasdaq :
* FXCM to move to NASDAQ
* FXCM shares will begin trading as a NASDAQ-listed security on following trading day, Monday, September 26, 2016
* FXCM Inc says it is transferring its stock exchange listing to NASDAQ global market
* FXCM Inc says last day of trading on New York Stock Exchange, will be September 23, 2016
* Listed security on September 26, 2016, under symbol 'FXCM' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.