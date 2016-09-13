版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 18:58 BJT

BRIEF-FXCM to move to NASDAQ

Sept 13 Fxcm Inc Says Shares Will Begin Trading As A Nasdaq :

* FXCM to move to NASDAQ

* FXCM shares will begin trading as a NASDAQ-listed security on following trading day, Monday, September 26, 2016

* FXCM Inc says it is transferring its stock exchange listing to NASDAQ global market

* FXCM Inc says last day of trading on New York Stock Exchange, will be September 23, 2016

* Listed security on September 26, 2016, under symbol 'FXCM' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

