公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-NeuroMetrix reports final approval to market DPNCheck in China

Sept 13 NeuroMetrix Inc :

* NeuroMetrix reports final approval to market DPNCheck in China

* Approval clears final hurdle for DPNCheck to be marketed in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

