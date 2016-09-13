版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 19:33 BJT

BRIEF-Sanofi says Toujeo demonstrated a lower rate of Hypoglycemia

Sept 13 Sanofi Sa :

* Sanofi says Toujeo demonstrated a consistently lower rate of hypoglycemia compared to Lantus at all levels of HbA1c control Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

