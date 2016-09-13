版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-Flex Pharma initiates Phase 2 efficacy study in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Sept 13 Flex Pharma Inc

* Flex Pharma initiates phase 2 efficacy study in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐