BRIEF-Amec Foster says Enterprise Products files lawsuit against co

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
Sept 13 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc :
* Enterprise Products has filed a lawsuit in Harris County Court, Texas
* Enterprise Products filed lawsuit alleging co is responsible for cost overruns and delays on Enterprise's PDH unit
* Considers proceedings to be misconceived and intends to vigorously defend these claims
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.