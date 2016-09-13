版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Amec Foster says Enterprise Products files lawsuit against co

Sept 13 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc :

* Enterprise Products has filed a lawsuit in Harris County Court, Texas

* Enterprise Products filed lawsuit alleging co is responsible for cost overruns and delays on Enterprise's PDH unit

* Considers proceedings to be misconceived and intends to vigorously defend these claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐