BRIEF-Jacobs wins contract from INEOS for LAO unit in Texas

Sept 13 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Jacobs wins contract from INEOS for LAO unit in Texas

* Received a contract from INEOS Oligomers to design and build a Linear Alpha Olefin (lao) unit at INEOS petrochemical complex

* LAO unit is expected to come online in Nov. 2018, with a production capacity of 420,000 metric tons per annum. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: