BRIEF-Internap appoints Peter Aquino as president and CEO

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Internap Corp :
* Says Peter D. Aquino appointed president and chief executive officer
* Says Peter J. Rogers, Jr. joins board as new independent director
* Says Aquino succeeds Michael Ruffolo
* Says following changes, Internap's board now comprises seven directors, six of whom will be non-employee, independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.