BRIEF-Internap appoints Peter Aquino as president and CEO

Sept 13 Internap Corp :

* Says Peter D. Aquino appointed president and chief executive officer

* Says Peter J. Rogers, Jr. joins board as new independent director

* Says Aquino succeeds Michael Ruffolo

* Says following changes, Internap's board now comprises seven directors, six of whom will be non-employee, independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

