BRIEF-Rubicon Technology shutdown of Penang facility

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Rubicon Technology Inc
* Shutdown of Penang facility will result in workforce reduction of approximately 145 employees
* Severance costs estimated to be about $870 thousand and are expected to be recognized in Q3 with majority of cash payments made in Q4
* Expects to record non-cash charge of between $7 - $10 million for write-down of fixed assets Source text: [bit.ly/2coqkjN] Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.