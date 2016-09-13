BRIEF-Rubicon Technology shutdown of Penang facility

Sept 13 Rubicon Technology Inc

* Shutdown of Penang facility will result in workforce reduction of approximately 145 employees

* Severance costs estimated to be about $870 thousand and are expected to be recognized in Q3 with majority of cash payments made in Q4

* Expects to record non-cash charge of between $7 - $10 million for write-down of fixed assets